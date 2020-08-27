Advertisement

A call for local artists: Public art sculpture on the Augusta Canal Trail

Augusta Canal
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Do you want to showcase your artistic abilities? The Greater Augusta Arts Council invites local artists to submit proposals for a newly commissioned Public Art Sculpture.

Georgia Rehabilitation Institute, Inc. in association with the Greater Augusta Arts Council and the Augusta Canal National Heritage Area, will commission the creation and installation of one exterior public art sculpture on the Augusta Canal Trail.

Rules for submission:

- Proposals must be for a single, freestanding sculpture. This call is open only to individuals and teams of artists and/or design professionals living in the Augusta River Region.

- Applicants must be at least 18 years of age. The total budget for the public artwork is $15,000.

- Works submitted must be of a scale and made of materials suitable for long-term outdoor display. The minimum height for the final sculpture is 12′ or more from the ground. Alternatively, a horizontal composition may be a minimum of 12′ horizontal and a minimum 6′ vertical.

- Work must be designed to withstand an outdoor, unmonitored, high traffic environment that will require minimal maintenance throughout a desired 15-year lifespan.

- The work must be securely anchored to the ground.

All finalists will be subject to a technical review by a certified engineer and the City’s Public Art Advisory Panel.

Applications are now open online here.

Dates applicants should remember:

Application deadline: November 4, 2020

The decision announced: November 24, 2020

Work must be completed: by March 15, 2020

For full details visit the Arts Council News.

