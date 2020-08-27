Advertisement

2 arrested in Richmond County on felony charges filed elsewhere

From left: Brandon W. Jordan and Treshawn Allen
By Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that deputies helped round up two men who were wanted elsewhere on felony charges.

On Wednesday, the agency helped the U.S. Marshals Service in the cases.

Brandon W. Jordan
Brandon W. Jordan(WRDW)

Brandon W. Jordan, 30, of Waynesboro, was found at 3654 Wheeler Road and arrested on a warrant issued out of Burke County on suspicion of aggravated assault, according to authorities.

Treshawn Allen
Treshawn Allen(WRDW)

Treshawn Allen, 22, of Joliet, Ill., was found at 1801 Kissingbower Road and arrested on a warrant issued out of Cook County, Ill., on escape and weapon charges, according to authorities.

