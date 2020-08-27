14 SC electric co-op crews heading to Louisiana for Laura recovery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Louisiana prepares for what their state will look like after Hurricane Laura swirls into the history books, help is coming from all over the south.

Even as Georgia Power’s line trucks roar into the Bayou State, several South Carolina crews are also hitting the road to aid in recovery efforts.

Fourteen crews from several of the state’s electric cooperatives are already en route to help. Each crew will have 4 to 5 employees on board.

All crews from South Carolina will be traveling to Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative in Jennings, LA. Hurricane Laura has devastated the area with the co-op reporting 100 percent of its system down.

