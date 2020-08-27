Advertisement

14 SC electric co-op crews heading to Louisiana for Laura recovery

As Louisiana prepares for what their state will look like after Hurricane Laura swirls into the history books, help is coming from all over the south.
As Louisiana prepares for what their state will look like after Hurricane Laura swirls into the history books, help is coming from all over the south.(Ethan Stein/KCRG)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Louisiana prepares for what their state will look like after Hurricane Laura swirls into the history books, help is coming from all over the south.

Even as Georgia Power’s line trucks roar into the Bayou State, several South Carolina crews are also hitting the road to aid in recovery efforts.

Fourteen crews from several of the state’s electric cooperatives are already en route to help. Each crew will have 4 to 5 employees on board.

All crews from South Carolina will be traveling to Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative in Jennings, LA. Hurricane Laura has devastated the area with the co-op reporting 100 percent of its system down.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wealth Weekly: Life After Divorce

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

Aiken County school decision making

Updated: 44 minutes ago

News

Augusta City Classic canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Augusta City Classic has been canceled after event organizers point at the COVID-19 pandemic as the issue.

News

U.S. Marshal’s office, GBI operation leads to rescue of 26 children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A joint operation with the U.S. Marshal’s Missing Child Unit in Atlanta and Macon lead to the rescue of 26 children and officials successfully locating 13 others.

Latest News

News

DHEC reports several cases of equine encephalitis in Aiken, other counties

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Eleven horses across the Palmetto State -- including at least one case in AIken County -- have tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis.

News

S.C. prisons keep visitation, volunteers halted to limit COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The South Carolina Department of Corrections, with multiple facilities in the CSRA, will extend suspensions for visitation and volunteers until Sept. 30.

News

Georgia Power is heading to Louisiana to restore power after Laura

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Georgia Power says they’re sending help to hurricane-battered Louisiana after Hurricane Laura made landfall in the Bayou State on Wednesday.

News

2 arrested in Richmond County on felony charges filed elsewhere

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that deputies helped round up two men who were wanted elsewhere on felony charges.

News

S.C. jobless claims dip as state seeks federal boost in benefits

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
First-time claims for unemployment benefits fell last week in South Carolina, although the overall jobless rate remains far higher than it was before the coronavirus pandemic trashed the economy.

News

Arrest made in shooting at Augusta vape shop

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A 17-year-old has been charged following a shooting at a vape shop on Wrightsboro Road on Wednesday.