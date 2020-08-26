Advertisement

To stop COVID-19, Kemp urges Georgians to do ‘four things for fall’

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is urging Georgians in a new campaign to: wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands regularly, and follow the guidance of public health officials.

THE LATEST [By the numbers: Latest states on coronavirus in the CSRA]

"In July, I asked Georgians to do four things for four weeks to stop the spread of COVID-19. As expected, hardworking Georgians - from every part of our great state - rose to the challenge, and the data proves it," Gov. Kemp in a statement. "As we look to the fall, it is absolutely critical that Georgians continue these four actions. With your help, we will beat COVID-19 and secure a safe, healthy, and prosperous future for our state."

View the Governor’s full statement below. 

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

‘Neck gaiters’ may be among least effective types of face coverings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Updated data shows communities with mask ordinances continue to see a slower rate of disease spread and make prove that neck gaiters might not be as effective in preventing the spread.

Coronavirus

Plant Vogtle reports active cases increase by 14 in one week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Officials have confirmed that there are currently 105 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 construction site.

News

Local businesses get creative to stay afloat

Updated: 4 hours ago

Coronavirus

Child abuse in a pandemic: the case numbers don’t tell the whole story

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Child abuse cases continue to rise across the county and here at home. And experts say, that rise is directly related to the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Child abuse cases on the rise during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Breaking down COVID-19 in the CSRA

Updated: 4 hours ago

I-Team

I-TEAM: These chemicals are being sprayed in Columbia County schools. Are they dangerous?

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meredith Anderson
Three days before kids went back to school in Columbia County, we showed you just how the county was going to fight against virus spread.

News

Health experts speak on recent whiplash COVID-19 trends

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
If you’re getting whiplash trying to wrap your head around the latest COVID data, you’re not alone. Some weeks we’re up, some weeks we’re down -- it can be hard to make sense of it all.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

COVID-19 updates: 2-state stats, staying germ-free and more

Updated: 10 hours ago
Here's a look at some of the latest coronavirus news of note to the two-state region.