To stop COVID-19, Kemp urges Georgians to do ‘four things for fall’

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is urging Georgians in a new campaign to: wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands regularly, and follow the guidance of public health officials.

"In July, I asked Georgians to do four things for four weeks to stop the spread of COVID-19. As expected, hardworking Georgians - from every part of our great state - rose to the challenge, and the data proves it," Gov. Kemp in a statement. "As we look to the fall, it is absolutely critical that Georgians continue these four actions. With your help, we will beat COVID-19 and secure a safe, healthy, and prosperous future for our state."

