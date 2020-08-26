Teams not playing in ’20 will not be ranked in coaches’ poll

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — The weekly college football poll published by USA Today will be run differently this year because of the pandemic.

The Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American, Mountain West and other schools are not playing this fall.

That means those teams will not be eligible for the coaches’ poll once the season begins. The decision echoes that of The Associated Press for its Top 25. The number of coaches voting will also be reduced from 65 to 42.

