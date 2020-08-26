Advertisement

Suspect in Augusta code enforcement officer’s murder makes first appearance

Suspect Smitty Melton made his first appearance in Richmond County Court on Wednesday.
Suspect Smitty Melton made his first appearance in Richmond County Court on Wednesday.(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fresh off his extradition from Aiken County, the suspect accused in the murder of an Augusta code enforcement officer made his first appearance in a Richmond County court.

Smitty Melton, 65, was officially charged with malice murder and possession of the firearm during the commission of a crime.

Melton

LIVE NOW: Suspect Smitty Melton, the man accused of killing an Augusta code enforcement agent, is making his first appearance today.

Posted by News 12 NBC 26 on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Investigators believe Melton opened fire on Officer Charles Case last Thursday. Case was struck and succumbed to his wound a short time later.

Melton, meanwhile, fled to Aiken County where he was apprehended several hours later.

Very little new information was given at Wednesday’s hearing. We did learn Melton fired upon Case using a 12-gauge shotgun.

A bond was also not set during the hearing because Melton does not have an attorney and it would only be set through a superior court judge once Melton had representation.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DHEC reports a rabid bat confirmed in Aiken County

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Tyria Goines
A bat found near Hodges Bay Drive and Buckhar Lane in Aiken has tested positive for rabies.

News

RIchmond County looks to bridge digital divide with 5-year plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Among the lessons COVID has taught us, Richmond County School System says, is that it’s highlighted the technology gap within the community.

News

KAMO donates $10,000 endowment to local YMCA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
KAMO Facilities Solutions & Supplies Co. has donated a $10,000 endowment fund to the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta.

News

AU drops college entry exam requirements for a year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Augusta University and other schools in the University System of Georgia will drop college entry exam requirements for the spring, summer and fall 2021 semesters.

Latest News

News

’Pandemic Pod’ organizers could face penalties if they operate without SC childcare license

Updated: 5 hours ago
Some parents are considering what’s called “Pandemic Pods” for their children who won’t be returning to the traditional classroom setting next month. However, the state’s agency over child health and safety said pod operators could get in trouble if they’re running one of these learning groups without a license.

News

SC native helps develop new French toast flavored Girl Scout cookie

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIS News 10 Staff
There’s a new Girl Scout cookie coming soon and one of its developers is a South Carolina State University alumnus.

News

Some Orangeburg County students unable to begin new school year because of no internet

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIS News 10 Staff
Classes started virtually this week for Orangeburg County students in Pre-K through eighth grade, but at least one family in that district has not been able to begin the new school year due to not having internet access.

News

Kids will need masks for school, Aiken County parents are told

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
School leaders in Aiken County are sending a message to parents: Masks will be required and parents have to be the first line of defense.

News

Education updates: Calendar changes, mask mandate and tech help

Updated: 7 hours ago
Here's are the latest developments for schools in Columbia, Glascock, Aiken and Edgefield counties.

News

COVID-19 updates: Take a look behind the local statistics

Updated: 7 hours ago
We take a look at the two-state coronavirus trends and try to make sense of the statistics.