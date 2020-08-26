Suspect in Augusta code enforcement officer’s murder makes first appearance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fresh off his extradition from Aiken County, the suspect accused in the murder of an Augusta code enforcement officer made his first appearance in a Richmond County court.

Smitty Melton, 65, was officially charged with malice murder and possession of the firearm during the commission of a crime.

Melton LIVE NOW: Suspect Smitty Melton, the man accused of killing an Augusta code enforcement agent, is making his first appearance today. Posted by News 12 NBC 26 on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Investigators believe Melton opened fire on Officer Charles Case last Thursday. Case was struck and succumbed to his wound a short time later.

Melton, meanwhile, fled to Aiken County where he was apprehended several hours later.

Very little new information was given at Wednesday’s hearing. We did learn Melton fired upon Case using a 12-gauge shotgun.

A bond was also not set during the hearing because Melton does not have an attorney and it would only be set through a superior court judge once Melton had representation.

