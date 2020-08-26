Advertisement

Some Orangeburg County students unable to begin new school year because of no internet

Classes started virtually this week for Orangeburg County students in Pre-K through eighth grade, but at least one family in that district has not been able to begin the new school year due to not having internet access.
Classes started virtually this week for Orangeburg County students in Pre-K through eighth grade, but at least one family in that district has not been able to begin the new school year due to not having internet access.(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Classes started virtually this week for Orangeburg County students in Pre-K through eighth grade, but at least one family in that district has not been able to begin the new school year due to not having internet access.

Brittany Manigo is a mother of six with students in grades ranging from Pre-K to the eighth grade. She says, while they all have the devices they need to do their work, none of the students in this family have been able to log in for classes yet, all because they don’t have internet.

This is something the Orangeburg County School District is now working to address and has been throughout the summer. Families in the district without internet access have been encouraged to fill out a technology survey expressing these concerns.

Click here to fill out survey

Households that meet the income requirements of having 250% or less than federal poverty guidelines will be eligible for a hotspot.

Manigo says not having internet access has made for a difficult start to the new school year.

“So far, not so good. I was trying since last week to get the hotspot with Orangeburg County, but the application, it was down on the internet and they didn’t put it back up until yesterday,” said Manigo.

The mother said, “Now, we’re just waiting to get a callback from the school. So, they currently haven’t been able to log in due to the lack of internet access. So, we’re just waiting, now, to get a callback so that I’ll be able to allow them to go and be able to log in to their class and start their work and assignments.”

The pandemic has shed light on the already existing problem of limited internet access in many areas of the state. Through funding from the CARES Act, the South Carolina Department of Education is now providing hotspots to school districts across the state.

At last check, we’re told the Orangeburg County School District has received about 3,200 hotspots. District officials say the first round of nearly 750 hotspots were distributed to families, last week. They say they will continue accepting surveys from families in need of internet access, and that for now, the state will continue to provide districts with hotspots through the end of the year.

Manigo says she’s hoping to be approved for a hotspot soon, saying  “It’ll be a big help. That’ll take a lot of the stress off of me.”

She also said the hotspot is very essential to have, “and as soon as possible, because the more time you go without having it, that’s the more time that they’re falling behind in work. I did contact the schools. So far, they will not count this against them, but I’m still concerned as a parent because I don’t want too much time to pass without them being able to catch up or at least do a lot of their work that is required.”

For now, the district intends to stick with online classes until mid-September and will then transition to a hybrid model if COVID-19 numbers have improved.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

’Pandemic Pod’ organizers could face penalties if they operate without SC childcare license

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some parents are considering what’s called “Pandemic Pods” for their children who won’t be returning to the traditional classroom setting next month. However, the state’s agency over child health and safety said pod operators could get in trouble if they’re running one of these learning groups without a license.

News

SC native helps develop new French toast flavored Girl Scout cookie

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIS News 10 Staff
There’s a new Girl Scout cookie coming soon and one of its developers is a South Carolina State University alumnus.

News

Kids will need masks for school, Aiken County parents are told

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
School leaders in Aiken County are sending a message to parents: Masks will be required and parents have to be the first line of defense.

News

Education updates: Calendar changes, mask mandate and tech help

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here's are the latest developments for schools in Columbia, Glascock, Aiken and Edgefield counties.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 updates: Take a look behind the local statistics

Updated: 3 hours ago
We take a look at the two-state coronavirus trends and try to make sense of the statistics.

News

Job cuts ahead for both major airlines that fly to Augusta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Both suffering in the COVID-19 economy, Delta and American are cutting loose thousands of employees.

News

Local coroners face consequences from Georgia autopsy lab’s closure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
An autopsy lab shutting down 100 miles away from the river region could have a big impact on our coroners.

News

Motorcyclist suffers severe injuries in Augusta collision

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
One person was taken to a hospital with severe injuries after a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Augusta.

News

Grovetown residents answer the door to find a shooting victim

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A man showed up at the door of a Grovetown home with a gunshot wound early this morning, police reported.

News

Columbia County schools to get visit by congressman today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Georgia Congressman Rick Allen is visiting our area today.