Shot in Afghanistan, Fort Bragg soldier gets Purple Heart

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) - A paratrooper who is based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina has received a Purple Heart.

The Fayetteville Observer reported Tuesday that Sgt. David Scudder was wounded in Afghanistan last year.

Scudder is paratrooper with the U.S. Army’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

He was injured when his battalion was on a mission in the Farah Province to retake a district center from the Taliban.

Purple Heart Day Today is #PurpleHeartDay, a day to commemorate the brave men and women who are wounded or make the ultimate sacrifice on the battlefield. Sgt. David Scudder was wounded in action while serving with 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division in Afghanistan and his fellow #Paratroopers immediately came to his aid. Watch the video below to learn more about their story. Posted by 82nd Airborne Division on Friday, August 7, 2020

The soldiers’ Chinook helicopters landed and were immediately ambushed. Scudder’s fellow soldiers put him on a stretcher and moved him for about 2 miles.

The soldiers were attacked a second time before getting Scudder to a helicopter landing zone.

