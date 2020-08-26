Advertisement

SC native helps develop new French toast flavored Girl Scout cookie

There’s a new Girl Scout cookie coming soon and one of its developers is a South Carolina State University alumnus.
There’s a new Girl Scout cookie coming soon and one of its developers is a South Carolina State University alumnus.(South Carolina State University)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a new Girl Scout cookie coming soon and one of its developers is a South Carolina State University alumnus.

Andre Sojourner graduated from SC State in 2009 and helped develop the new Toast-Yay! cookie, which will join classics like Thin Mints and Samoas in the Girl Scouts’ cookie lineup in 2021.

While working as a product developer, SC State University alumnus, Andre Sojourner, ‘09 developed the newest Girl Scouts...

Posted by SC State University on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Sojourner is a food scientist and Spartanburg native and is excited that the cookies he helped created will be enjoyed by many.

“When I’m working, I want to make sure that I create products that others will enjoy and satisfy the clients’ needs. I understand the technical and scientific components of the food industry, but I also glean from my experiences as a consumer and someone who enjoys food,” Sojourner said.

Toast-Yay! cookies are French toast inspired and dipped in icing and will be nationally recognized beginning January 2021.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

’Pandemic Pod’ organizers could face penalties if they operate without SC childcare license

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some parents are considering what’s called “Pandemic Pods” for their children who won’t be returning to the traditional classroom setting next month. However, the state’s agency over child health and safety said pod operators could get in trouble if they’re running one of these learning groups without a license.

News

Some Orangeburg County students unable to begin new school year because of no internet

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIS News 10 Staff
Classes started virtually this week for Orangeburg County students in Pre-K through eighth grade, but at least one family in that district has not been able to begin the new school year due to not having internet access.

News

Kids will need masks for school, Aiken County parents are told

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
School leaders in Aiken County are sending a message to parents: Masks will be required and parents have to be the first line of defense.

News

Education updates: Calendar changes, mask mandate and tech help

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here's are the latest developments for schools in Columbia, Glascock, Aiken and Edgefield counties.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 updates: Take a look behind the local statistics

Updated: 3 hours ago
We take a look at the two-state coronavirus trends and try to make sense of the statistics.

News

Job cuts ahead for both major airlines that fly to Augusta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Both suffering in the COVID-19 economy, Delta and American are cutting loose thousands of employees.

News

Local coroners face consequences from Georgia autopsy lab’s closure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
An autopsy lab shutting down 100 miles away from the river region could have a big impact on our coroners.

News

Motorcyclist suffers severe injuries in Augusta collision

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
One person was taken to a hospital with severe injuries after a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Augusta.

News

Grovetown residents answer the door to find a shooting victim

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A man showed up at the door of a Grovetown home with a gunshot wound early this morning, police reported.

News

Columbia County schools to get visit by congressman today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Georgia Congressman Rick Allen is visiting our area today.