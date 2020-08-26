SC native helps develop new French toast flavored Girl Scout cookie

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a new Girl Scout cookie coming soon and one of its developers is a South Carolina State University alumnus.

Andre Sojourner graduated from SC State in 2009 and helped develop the new Toast-Yay! cookie, which will join classics like Thin Mints and Samoas in the Girl Scouts’ cookie lineup in 2021.

Sojourner is a food scientist and Spartanburg native and is excited that the cookies he helped created will be enjoyed by many.

“When I’m working, I want to make sure that I create products that others will enjoy and satisfy the clients’ needs. I understand the technical and scientific components of the food industry, but I also glean from my experiences as a consumer and someone who enjoys food,” Sojourner said.

Toast-Yay! cookies are French toast inspired and dipped in icing and will be nationally recognized beginning January 2021.

