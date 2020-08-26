RIchmond County looks to bridge digital divide with 5-year plan

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Among the lessons COVID has taught us, Richmond County School System says, is that it’s highlighted the technology gap within the community.

But school leaders are working on a 5-year plan to fix the digital divide altogether. It’s called 1:1 -- one laptop for every one student. The hope is to level the playing field for all students -- not just during the pandemic, but for years beyond.

“We have some students who are at home with a desktop, a laptop, and an iPad. And then we have a student who is at home with none of those things,” associate superintendent Dr. Malinda Cobb said.

It’s why the district is proposing a 5-year-plan to give every student and teacher in the district their very own laptop.

“Trying to prepare to teach to some one way and provide a paper packet for another,” Cobb said. “Like, they just see that injustice. That inequality. And they want to try to have something that is more systemic.”

All in all, the district says it hopes to dish out more than $30 million on this plan over 5 years. It will include nearly 31,000 computers, 3,000 teacher computers, a 10 percent replacement pool, and update WiFi infrastructure.

“We would hope that if the ESPLOST is passed in the fall that this might be an opportunity to purchase those devices for our students and teachers and maintain that wireless network,” Cobb said.

This year, more than 13,000 families asked the district for laptops to use during virtual learning. Richmond County says they could accommodate all but 1,800. Some of those families decided to switch to face-to-face learning.

Others were given donated computers from community members.

But the district says there are still about 43 families who haven’t found their solution.

“I feel like we probably are going to be able to meet that need for those 43,” Cobb said.

With all the negatives associated with COVID-19, perhaps this eye-opener is positive so that in the future, every student has access to the resources they need for academic success.

The district says if this initiative passes, they plan to gradually buy the laptops throughout the 5 years, so old laptops constantly get cycled out and new laptops gradually get cycled in.

