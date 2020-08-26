Advertisement

‘Neck gaiters’ may be among least effective types of face coverings

Neck gaiters may not be as effective as other types of face coverings. (Source: Gray Digital Media)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Updated data shows communities with mask ordinances continue to see a slower rate of disease spread and make prove that neck gaiters might not be as effective in preventing the spread.

“The data continues to reinforce what we’ve already known about proper wearing of masks and their success in helping to stop the spread of this deadly virus,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician, said in the release. 

“Wearing a mask every day in public is critical, however, not all face coverings provide the same protection,” Traxler continued.

Neck gaiters are circular fabric tubes designed to be slipped on over the head, worn around the neck and pulled up over the mouth and nose.

THE LATEST [By the numbers: Latest states on coronavirus in the CSRA]

The Duke University study observed a high respiratory droplet count that passed through the neck gaiter tested in the study, although it is important to note that the effectiveness of neck gaiters can depend on the quality of material they’re made from.

“A close-fitting face mask can be made from common household fabrics and can be very effective in preventing spread of the virus while also providing comfort and breathability,” Traxler said. “We should regularly wash our reusable masks and properly dispose of temporary-use masks when they begin to show signs of wear.”

According to DHEC, while surgical grade N95 respirators provide the highest level of protection against the COVID-19, a close-fitting cloth mask made of cotton, polyester, polypropylene or cellulose can provide the best protection and the most breathability.

Learn more about face masks and see a video for making one at home at scdhec.gov/COVID19.

