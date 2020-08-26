NC woman accused of trying to run over 12-year-olds outside convenience store

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) - A North Carolina woman is facing assault charges after police say she tried to run over two 12-year-old girls near a gas station.

Best friends Aisha Huru and Gianna Corpezano, both 12, headed to the store Friday afternoon to grab a quick snack, but when they walked out of the store, they encountered a woman, later identified as 52-year-old Sandrea Warren.

“We were just laughing while looking at her, just happening to look at her, and out of nowhere, she just rolls down a window, just like, ‘What are you looking at?’” Gianna said.

Gianna Corpezano, left, and Aisha Huru, both 12, say the suspect nearly hit them with her car after an encounter they had while leaving the store. (Source: WGHP via CNN)

The girls say Warren used an expletive that may have been racially charged while talking to them.

Confused and hurt by her words, they told Warren they weren’t speaking to her and started walking toward their homes. The woman drove in the same direction in front of them.

“She stops again and starts to back up. Then, we get scared, so we run away,” Gianna said.

The girls say they ran behind a trash can, and Warren jumped the curb, heading right toward them.

“My life flashed before my eyes, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, please don’t hit me. Don’t hit me. Don’t hit me,’” Gianna said.

The car came within inches of them.

An officer in a police car behind the girls witnessed the end of the confrontation and was able to get Warren’s license plate number before she reportedly sped off. She was arrested the next afternoon and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Sandrea Warren, 52, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill after police say she tried to run over two 12-year-old girls outside a North Carolina convenience store. (Source: WGHP via CNN)

Aisha and Gianna’s mothers, Faith Cook and Angela Corpenzano, are trying to get a restraining order against Warren, which has been difficult because the woman did not have a pre-existing relationship with the families.

“God forbid something had happened. What could you have said to us to justify taking a life and taking a piece of everything that’s a part of us away from us? I just don’t understand it,” Cook said.

Cook says she wished her daughter never had to live through such a painful experience, but she’s just glad she lived.

“I never want my kids to experience anything of that nature, where they would feel scared to even go take a walk for something that they wanted as simple as a snack, and it immediately made me think about Trayvon Martin, went to the store for a snack,” she said.

Warren is scheduled to appear in court on Sept 15.

Copyright 2020 WGHP via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.