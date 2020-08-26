Motorcyclist suffers severe injuries in Augusta collision

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was taken to a hospital with severe injuries after a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Augusta.

At happened just after 5:20 p.m. at Wrightsboro and Damscus roads, according to Augusta Fire/EMA.

According to authorities, it happened as a motorcycle traveling west at a high speed attempted to go through the intersection. Meanwhile, a vehicle was traveling east making a left turn from Wrightsboro Road onto Damascus.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Doctors Hospital with severe injuries.

