Missing 72-year-old reported seen near Bobby Jones Expressway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jack Witt was last spotted on Aug. 6, 2020 at around 8 a.m. on his purple mountain bike on Edgar Street and was reported missing earlier this month.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has received information that Witt was recently seen on the 200 Block of Bobby Jones Expressway near Lowe’s.

Witt is still considered missing and the public’s help is needed. Officials are concerned because Witt has diminished mental capacity, a heart condition, and an injured left knee.

If you have any information on Witt please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

