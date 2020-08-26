Man wanted for aggravated stalking incident on August 25

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s office is looking for Cortney Jamaul Hobbs, 32, who is wanted for aggravated stalking that occurred on Martin Lane in Augusta.

According to the report, the incident that occurred on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 on the 500 block of Martin Lane Augusta, GA 30909.

Hobbs is 6′03 in height and about 220 lbs.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact Inv. Anthony Gregory at 706-821-1451 or any On-Duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

