Local coroners face consequences from Georgia autopsy lab’s closure

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An autopsy lab shutting down 100 miles away from the river region could have a big impact on our coroners.

The Georgia Burau of Investigation lab in Macon will stop performing autopsies in October.

That means 34 counties that normally send bodies there are forced to use the GBI lab in Atlanta, the same one our coroners use.

It already takes three to five months on average to get results back, so this could make the wait time even longer.

