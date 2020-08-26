Advertisement

Kids will need masks for school, Aiken County parents are told

By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders in Aiken County are sending a message to parents: Masks will be required and parents have to be the first line of defense.

Everyone is wearing a mask with exceptions only for medical circumstances, and those will be documented.

Teachers can give permission to remove masks, but only if there's 6 feet or more between students for social distancing in the classroom.

And masks will be required when students are traveling in hallways, between seats, basically anywhere else other than their desk.

The rule in Aiken County Public Schools calls for district staff members to wear a face covering while on district property or conducting district business. Employees, including bus drivers, who have trouble breathing or who have doctor-verified health needs should be exempted, the proposal states.

Students will be expected to wear face coverings on district property, on district transportation or attending school-related activities, including athletic events.

“Certain classes or activities may be granted a limited exception to this requirement at the discretion of the superintendent or his/her designee,” the rule states.

The rule will exempt:

  • Those younger than 2.
  • Those who have trouble breathing.
  • Those who can’t remove a mask without help.
  • Those with special health care or educational needs as determined by an Individualized Education Program, 504 Accommodations Plan, individual student health care plan or doctor.
  • Students who are eating or taking medication.
  • Students on outdoor recess where they can stay at least 6 feet apart.

Further, the rule states that:

  • Non-essential visitors to district buildings will be limited, but those who are allowed will will need to wear a mask.
  • Exceptions for health, developmental or religious reasons will be considered by the superintendent or his/her designee, who may request documentation justifying it. Those who request exemptions on other grounds would be offered virtual learning.
  • The district will not tolerate harassment for wearing face coverings or those with recognized exemptions. The proposal threatens discipline for those who interfere with anyone’s ability to follow the rules.

Local toll of the pandemic

You can follow these constantly updated statistics every day at https://www.wrdw.com/content/news/By-the-numbers-Latest-stats-on-coronavirus-in-the-CSRA-569481341.html:

