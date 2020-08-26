Advertisement

KAMO donates $10,000 endowment to local YMCA

KAMO gave this giant $10,000 check to the local YMCA.
KAMO gave this giant $10,000 check to the local YMCA.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - KAMO Facilities Solutions & Supplies Co. has donated a $10,000 endowment fund to the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta.

On Tuesday, KAMO revealed an oversize check for $10,000 that was presented to YMCA President/CEO Danny McConnell.

“KAMO is proud to announce our partnership with the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta,” KAMO President Harris Weinstein said in a statement. He said the company’s core focus aligns with the Y’s mission.

“If KAMO can assist in keeping their facilities clean and healthy and put ease the minds of the YMCA’s members, it is an endowment KAMO is fully behind,” Weinstein said.

Endowment gifts generate interest income to support YMCA scholarships, programs and facilities, while the original donation is maintained intact.

KAMO is at 1326 Reynolds St. in Augusta.

MORE | As shortage cuts its cache of coins, local business sees change

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AU drops college entry exam requirements for a year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Augusta University and other schools in the University System of Georgia will drop college entry exam requirements for the spring, summer and fall 2021 semesters.

News

’Pandemic Pod’ organizers could face penalties if they operate without SC childcare license

Updated: 2 hours ago
Some parents are considering what’s called “Pandemic Pods” for their children who won’t be returning to the traditional classroom setting next month. However, the state’s agency over child health and safety said pod operators could get in trouble if they’re running one of these learning groups without a license.

News

SC native helps develop new French toast flavored Girl Scout cookie

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIS News 10 Staff
There’s a new Girl Scout cookie coming soon and one of its developers is a South Carolina State University alumnus.

News

Some Orangeburg County students unable to begin new school year because of no internet

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIS News 10 Staff
Classes started virtually this week for Orangeburg County students in Pre-K through eighth grade, but at least one family in that district has not been able to begin the new school year due to not having internet access.

Latest News

News

Kids will need masks for school, Aiken County parents are told

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
School leaders in Aiken County are sending a message to parents: Masks will be required and parents have to be the first line of defense.

News

Education updates: Calendar changes, mask mandate and tech help

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here's are the latest developments for schools in Columbia, Glascock, Aiken and Edgefield counties.

News

COVID-19 updates: Take a look behind the local statistics

Updated: 4 hours ago
We take a look at the two-state coronavirus trends and try to make sense of the statistics.

News

Job cuts ahead for both major airlines that fly to Augusta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Both suffering in the COVID-19 economy, Delta and American are cutting loose thousands of employees.

News

Local coroners face consequences from Georgia autopsy lab’s closure

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
An autopsy lab shutting down 100 miles away from the river region could have a big impact on our coroners.

News

Motorcyclist suffers severe injuries in Augusta collision

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
One person was taken to a hospital with severe injuries after a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Augusta.