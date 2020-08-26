KAMO donates $10,000 endowment to local YMCA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - KAMO Facilities Solutions & Supplies Co. has donated a $10,000 endowment fund to the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta.

On Tuesday, KAMO revealed an oversize check for $10,000 that was presented to YMCA President/CEO Danny McConnell.

“KAMO is proud to announce our partnership with the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta,” KAMO President Harris Weinstein said in a statement. He said the company’s core focus aligns with the Y’s mission.

“If KAMO can assist in keeping their facilities clean and healthy and put ease the minds of the YMCA’s members, it is an endowment KAMO is fully behind,” Weinstein said.

Endowment gifts generate interest income to support YMCA scholarships, programs and facilities, while the original donation is maintained intact.

KAMO is at 1326 Reynolds St. in Augusta.

