Job cuts ahead for both major airlines that fly to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Both major airlines that serve Augusta Regional Airport are cutting loose thousands of employees.

American Airlines says 19,000 people will be out of work come October, with the end of the federal aid requiring airlines to keep employees. Some workers have already taken a buyout, paid and unpaid leave or retired early.

Delta is furloughing nearly 2,000 pilots in October. Officials with the Atlanta-based carrier say they’re overstaffed because of the pandemic that’s cut down on travel. Early retirements have not made enough of a difference in the payroll, the airline says.

Local toll of the pandemic

