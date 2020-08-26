Advertisement

Job cuts ahead for both major airlines that fly to Augusta

Augusta Regional Airport
Augusta Regional Airport(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Both major airlines that serve Augusta Regional Airport are cutting loose thousands of employees.

American Airlines says 19,000 people will be out of work come October, with the end of the federal aid requiring airlines to keep employees. Some workers have already taken a buyout, paid and unpaid leave or retired early.

Delta is furloughing nearly 2,000 pilots in October. Officials with the Atlanta-based carrier say they’re overstaffed because of the pandemic that’s cut down on travel. Early retirements have not made enough of a difference in the payroll, the airline says. 

Local toll of the pandemic

You can follow these constantly updated statistics every day at https://www.wrdw.com/content/news/By-the-numbers-Latest-stats-on-coronavirus-in-the-CSRA-569481341.html:

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local coroners face consequences from Georgia autopsy lab’s closure

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Staff
An autopsy lab shutting down 100 miles away from the river region could have a big impact on our coroners.

News

Motorcyclist suffers severe injuries in Augusta collision

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Steve Byerly
One person was taken to a hospital with severe injuries after a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Augusta.

News

Grovetown residents answer the door to find a shooting victim

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A man showed up at the door of a Grovetown home with a gunshot wound early this morning, police reported.

News

Columbia County schools to get visit by congressman today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Georgia Congressman Rick Allen is visiting our area today.

Latest News

Business

As shortage cuts its cache of coins, local business sees change

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
As the pandemic takes a toll on coin circulation, a local business adapts.

News

How one local business is handling the coin shortage

Updated: 1 hours ago
As you might imagine, a laundromat is one of the businesses feeling the effects of a nationwide coronavirus-driven coin shortage.

News

2 killed in Wisconsin, violence erupts in Atlanta during protests over police shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Protests in Atlanta against the shooting of an unarmed Black man by a police officer in Wisconsin turned violent.

News

DeVos softens position on schools reopening in Georgia visit

Updated: 3 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is softening earlier comments that called for schools to reopen for in-person instruction for all.

News

As we see whiplashing COVID-19 trends, what do the stats mean for CSRA?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
If you’re getting whiplash trying to wrap your head around the latest COVID data, you’re not alone. Some weeks we’re up, some weeks we’re down -- it can be hard to make sense of it all.

News

Getting creative to get students online

Updated: 9 hours ago