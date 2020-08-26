Advertisement

Grovetown residents answer the door to find a shooting victim

MGN
MGN(KKTV)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN (WRDW/WAGT) - A man showed up at the door of a Grovetown home with a gunshot wound early this morning, police reported.

They said that around 4 a.m., a man knocked on the door of a home and said he’d been wounded. It happened in the 2000 block of Lake Forest Drive in a subdivision of newer and well-maintained one-story brick homes.

He was suffering a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.

Police say he’s not being cooperative, and the investigation is ongoing.

The wound was not life-threatening, and the man was stable around 7 a.m., police said.

A flare-up of shootings

There’s no indication the shooting is related to any other crimes, but it comes on the heels of a busy few days for law enforcement officers across the CSRA:

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Job cuts ahead for both major airlines that fly to Augusta

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Both major airlines that serve Augusta Regional Airport are cutting loose thousands of employees.

News

Local coroners face consequences from Georgia autopsy lab’s closure

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Staff
An autopsy lab shutting down 100 miles away from the river region could have a big impact on our coroners.

News

Motorcyclist suffers severe injuries in Augusta collision

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Steve Byerly
One person was taken to a hospital with severe injuries after a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Augusta.

News

Columbia County schools to get visit by congressman today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Georgia Congressman Rick Allen is visiting our area today.

Latest News

Business

As shortage cuts its cache of coins, local business sees change

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
As the pandemic takes a toll on coin circulation, a local business adapts.

News

How one local business is handling the coin shortage

Updated: 1 hours ago
As you might imagine, a laundromat is one of the businesses feeling the effects of a nationwide coronavirus-driven coin shortage.

News

2 killed in Wisconsin, violence erupts in Atlanta during protests over police shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Protests in Atlanta against the shooting of an unarmed Black man by a police officer in Wisconsin turned violent.

News

DeVos softens position on schools reopening in Georgia visit

Updated: 3 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is softening earlier comments that called for schools to reopen for in-person instruction for all.

News

As we see whiplashing COVID-19 trends, what do the stats mean for CSRA?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
If you’re getting whiplash trying to wrap your head around the latest COVID data, you’re not alone. Some weeks we’re up, some weeks we’re down -- it can be hard to make sense of it all.

News

Getting creative to get students online

Updated: 9 hours ago