Grovetown residents answer the door to find a shooting victim

GROVETOWN (WRDW/WAGT) - A man showed up at the door of a Grovetown home with a gunshot wound early this morning, police reported.

They said that around 4 a.m., a man knocked on the door of a home and said he’d been wounded. It happened in the 2000 block of Lake Forest Drive in a subdivision of newer and well-maintained one-story brick homes.

He was suffering a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.

Police say he’s not being cooperative, and the investigation is ongoing.

The wound was not life-threatening, and the man was stable around 7 a.m., police said.

A flare-up of shootings

There’s no indication the shooting is related to any other crimes, but it comes on the heels of a busy few days for law enforcement officers across the CSRA:

