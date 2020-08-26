Grovetown residents answer the door to find a shooting victim
GROVETOWN (WRDW/WAGT) - A man showed up at the door of a Grovetown home with a gunshot wound early this morning, police reported.
They said that around 4 a.m., a man knocked on the door of a home and said he’d been wounded. It happened in the 2000 block of Lake Forest Drive in a subdivision of newer and well-maintained one-story brick homes.
He was suffering a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.
Police say he’s not being cooperative, and the investigation is ongoing.
The wound was not life-threatening, and the man was stable around 7 a.m., police said.
A flare-up of shootings
There’s no indication the shooting is related to any other crimes, but it comes on the heels of a busy few days for law enforcement officers across the CSRA:
- Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a man who was shot dead over the weekend in Warrenton. Coroner Paul Lowe said Tuesday morning that Eric. P. Battle, 41, of Warrenton, was shot early Saturday in the 300 block of Depot Street and died at the scene of a gunshot wound to the left side, according to Lowe.
- Authorities on Monday arrested a man accused of a murder over the weekend in Thomson. Marquavious Burley, of Thomson, is accused of shooting and killing Charod Hudson, 20, of Warrenton, according to the Thomson Police Department. The fatal shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Gus Street near Bussey Avenue.
- A 21-year-old man was shot in the face around 5:15 p.m. Sunday outside the Smoke Life smoke and vape store at 3405 Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by ambulance. Deputies are looking for an unknown number of suspects in a black four-door Kia.
- A man was sent to Augusta University Medical Center after a shooting around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Chalet North Court near Knox Avenue in North Augusta. Details are still scant, but police say they have a suspect whose name is not being released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
- A 16-year-old boy was sent to a hospital after a shooting just before 4 a.m. Saturday in Augusta. Authorities responded to a report of gunshots on East Chapman Street and found the teenager had been shot in the stomach. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.
- Last Thursday, Augusta code enforcement officer Charles Case was shot dead while on the job at a home on 13th Avenue in Augusta. 65-year-old Smitty Melton was arrested in Aiken County after a nearly nine-hour manhunt. He is charged with murder and possession of a firearm.
