AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 50-year-old man found dead inside of a burned-out home on Monday has been identified.

Kenneth Wayne Johnson’s body was found after Augusta firefighters extinguished a blaze on Alden Drive.

GBI officials have not said what exactly Johnson died from, but the autopsy has not yet been fully completed.

