Falcons hoping Gurley, Fowler can lead return to playoffs

(AP) - The Atlanta Falcons are counting on two veteran newcomers, running back Todd Gurley and outside linebacker Dante Fowler, to help end two straight losing seasons.

The running game and pass rush were weak spots last season. Quarterback Matt Ryan is 35 and wide receiver Julio Jones is 31.

They are probably the best players at their positions in team history and are still providing peak production. Still, the window is shrinking to take advantage of their skills.

That makes this a criticial season for coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff.

