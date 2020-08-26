Expectations low for Panthers as they enter rebuilding mode

(AP) - The Panthers are in a clear rebuilding mode with a new coach and a revamped roster.

Owner David Tepper is willing to be patient, so there is no real pressure on coach Matt Rhule to win this season.

Carolina’s young defense will be competing in a division that includes three top-level quarterbacks: Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Matt Ryan.

The players really like Rhule but reality suggests it is going to take a years before the Panthers are competitive again in the NFC South.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.