Advertisement

Expectations low for Panthers as they enter rebuilding mode

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule gestures during an NFL football camp practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule gestures during an NFL football camp practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Panthers are in a clear rebuilding mode with a new coach and a revamped roster.

Owner David Tepper is willing to be patient, so there is no real pressure on coach Matt Rhule to win this season.

Carolina’s young defense will be competing in a division that includes three top-level quarterbacks: Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Matt Ryan.

The players really like Rhule but reality suggests it is going to take a years before the Panthers are competitive again in the NFC South.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NC State at Va Tech postponed 2 weeks amid COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
North Carolina State’s opening football game at Virginia Tech has been postponed for two weeks — from Sept. 12 to Sept. 26 — because of a cluster of COVID-19 cases among Wolfpack athletes.

Sports

Falcons hoping Gurley, Fowler can lead return to playoffs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Atlanta Falcons are counting on two veteran newcomers, running back Todd Gurley and outside linebacker Dante Fowler, to help end two straight losing seasons.

Sports

Teams not playing in ’20 will not be ranked in coaches’ poll

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The weekly college football poll published by USA Today will be run differently this year because of the pandemic.

Sports

Antetokounmpo voted NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been voted NBA Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the fifth player to win that award and MVP in a career.

Latest News

Sports

Mickelson shoots 61, takes lead in PGA Tour Champions debut

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Phil Mickelson made five straight birdies on the back nine to shoot a 10-under 61 and take a one-shot lead in his debut on the PGA Tour Champions.

Sports

CFP selection committee set to release 1st ranking Nov. 17

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The College Football Playoff still plans to rank 25 teams each week but has pushed back its schedule. Its first rankings will be released Nov. 17, two weeks later than planned. The final rankings will be released Dec. 20.

Sports

Felton commits to East Carolina

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Felton, surrounded by coaches, friends, and family, used a sign display to announce he will be headed to East Carolina University in the fall of 2021.

Sports

Paulson Stadium capacity will begin at up to 25 percent

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT
|
By GSU Athletics
The Georgia Southern Athletics Department announced Monday changes to game day attendance numbers at Allen E. Paulson Stadium for the 2020 football season.

Sports

Dustin Johnson wins by 11 shots and is back to No. 1

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Dustin Johnson is back to No. 1 in the world and looked the part Sunday at The Northern Trust. Sharp in every area of his game, Johnson shot a 63 in the final round for an 11-shot victory. It was his second victory this summer.

Sports

Stanford sports cuts could mean big loss for US Olympic team

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
If all the athletes from Stanford had been their own country, they would have tied for 11th place in the medal standings at the 2016 Olympics. It’s an eye-opening statistic that has been made more jarring because of the recent decision by Stanford to remove nine Olympic sports from its varsity program.