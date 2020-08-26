Does taking away the SAT/ACT lay an uneven field for students applying for college?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Schools under the University System of Georgia are taking away standardized test requirements for admissions this fall. But will it create a fair or unfair advantage for students applying?

"I think they will come up with ways to decide who's being admitted and I think they're going to be choosing the most competitive applicants."

For young students, the SAT and ACT are the deciding factors to get into your dream school.

But now, the University System of Georgia says it will drop college entry exams for the upcoming spring, summer and fall semesters.

“The SAT, ACT, these standardized tests make it a level playing field for students”, Janelle Hughes, Director of Huntington Learning Center, said.

The university system says they made the decision because SAT tests are being canceled due to the pandemic.

Augusta University says other requirements include an unweighted GPA of 3.0 or higher and relevant documents and coursework.

But Hughes believes these new requirements aren't the same.

“Everything can kind of manipulated with a GPA. SAT, ACT, these standardized tests, you’re then comparing apples to apples with students,” she said.

AU told us in a statement they fully support the university system and GPA and coursework are strong predictors of college success.

But Hughes doesn't agree, saying the standardized tests could decide who gets in and who gets left out and she's afraid this could be the new normal.

“At this point this is the way it’s going to be for the foreseeable future, and the college board may decide that this is the way they’re going to do it for the rest of time,” she said.

