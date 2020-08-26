DHEC reports a rabid bat confirmed in Aiken County

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bat found near Hodges Bay Drive and Buckhar Lane in Aiken has tested positive for rabies.

One pet was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

If you or any animal has been exposed:

Contact DHEC in Aiken at (803) 642-1637, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday

Be sure to immediately wash any part of your body that may have come into contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water and seek medical attention.

Exposure is defined as a bite, scratch, or direct contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected animal.

If you see the exposed bat:

Any bat that could have had potential contact with people, pets, or livestock should be safely trapped in a sealed container and not touched.

Never release a bat that has potentially exposed a person or pet.

Once a bat is released, it can't be tested for rabies.

Never handle a bat or any wild or stray animal, alive or dead, with your bare hands.

Rabies can only be determined in animals through laboratory testing. However, unusual behavior in bats that might indicate rabies includes daytime activity, inability to fly, and being found in places they are not usually seen, like in a home or on a lawn.

To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at (888) 847-0902.

It's important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease.

