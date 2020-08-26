Advertisement

DeVos softens position on schools reopening in Georgia visit

In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos pauses as she testifies during a hearing of a House Appropriations Sub-Committee on the fiscal year 2021 budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos pauses as she testifies during a hearing of a House Appropriations Sub-Committee on the fiscal year 2021 budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(WTVG)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is softening earlier comments that called for schools to reopen for in-person instruction for all.

During a visit to a Georgia high school on Tuesday, she said that what she really wants to see is “100% learning.”

DeVos and President Donald Trump have been pressuring school systems to open in person.

The 56,000-student Forsyth district is the largest school system in Georgia to have resumed full-time in person instruction for any student who wants it.

About 30% of parents instead chose all-virtual schooling. The Forsyth district has reported 45 coronavirus infections so far among students and staff. 

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protests turn violent in Atlanta, elsewhere over against Wisconsin shooting

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
Protests in Atlanta against the shooting of an unarmed Black man by a police officer in Wisconsin turned violent.

News

As we see whiplashing COVID-19 trends, what do the stats mean for CSRA?

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
If you’re getting whiplash trying to wrap your head around the latest COVID data, you’re not alone. Some weeks we’re up, some weeks we’re down -- it can be hard to make sense of it all.

News

Getting creative to get students online

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Local businesses get creative to stay afloat

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

Child abuse cases on the rise during pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Breaking down COVID-19 in the CSRA

Updated: 11 hours ago

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

COVID-19 updates: 2-state stats, staying germ-free and more

Updated: 16 hours ago
Here's a look at some of the latest coronavirus news of note to the two-state region.

News

Back to school: What Richmond County parents need to know

Updated: 16 hours ago
Here's a look at the situation for the start of a school year that promises to be like none we've ever seen.

News

Glascock County temporarily moves to full virtual learning due to COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
After several students were potentially exposed and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, Glascock County Consolidated Schools says they’re going fully virtual until September.