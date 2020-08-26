Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Not as stormy the next few days. Higher storm chances Friday into the weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Today is not expected to be as stormy for the CSRA. We are expecting a good bit of clouds early, but only isolated storms are expected to form in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be seasonal in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 3-8 mph.

Our slightly drier pattern is expected to continue Thursday with only isolated storms expected in the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to be a little hotter in the mid 90s Thursday afternoon and feels like temps above 100°. Winds are expected to be out of the southwest less than 10 mph.

Storm chances will be going up Friday into the weekend. This will be thanks to the remnants of Laura trekking east towards the eastern coastline and getting absorbed by a cold front that will be dropping south towards the CSRA. Highs are still expected to hit the 90s Friday through Sunday, so it likely won’t be all day rain events, but rather periods of passing showers and storms.

