Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Heat index 100-105°+ Thursday afternoon. Storms possible everyday for the next 7 days.
By Riley Hale
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Brutal heat and humidity expected over the next few days.

Showers and storms from today will be coming to end a few hours after sunset. Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight and lows will remain muggy in the mid 70s. Winds will remain calm overnight.

Thursday will be brutally hot and humid. Highs are expected to be a little hotter in the mid 90s Thursday afternoon and feels like temps above 105°. Isolated storms are expected in the afternoon and evening. Models are going completely dry on Thursday, but I’m anticipating some storms considering how awful models have been lately and we will have a very soupy air mass in place. Winds are expected to be out of the southwest 5-10 mph.

Storm chances will be going up Friday into the weekend. This will be thanks to the remnants of Laura trekking east towards the eastern coastline and getting absorbed by a cold front that will be dropping south towards the CSRA. Highs are still expected to hit the 90s Friday through Sunday, so it likely won’t be all day rain events, but rather periods of passing showers and storms.

