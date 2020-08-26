Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations are falling in CSRA, experts say

Fewer COVID-19 patients at local hospitals
Fewer COVID-19 patients at local hospitals
By Brady Trapnell
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our local hospitals reporting some of the lowest hospitalization numbers in weeks.

In just a week and a half, numbers at three local hospitals have all gone down.

Since Aug. 14, Augusta University Health has seen a decrease of four patients. There have been 11 fewer at University Hospital and 18 fewer at Doctors Hospital.

Health officials say keeping the cases low is about two things: all of us following safety guidelines and treating patients at the right time.

For a while, it seemed like the upward trend would never end. But now there's hope.

“Everything seems to be going down,” said Dr. Ioana Chirca, director of infectious diseases at University Hospital. “We are discharging more people.”

Chirca says the numbers don’t lie. There are 66 patients in University’s COVID-19 units, the lowest number since July 10.

“This is what it does everywhere it’s been,” Chirca said. “There are hotspots coming and going. It’s in one place, and then it goes up and then it comes down.”

But Chirca says the community can take some credit. More people are being careful.

"Is it perfect? No," Chirca said. "Is it sufficient? Probably so."

“There’s likely a natural ebb and flow to the disease process itself as it spreads,” said Dr. Thomas Zickgraf, medical director of the emergency department at Doctors Hospital.

Zickgraf says health care providers are learning how to fight the disease better. This good news should be a reminder to stay cautious.

"I would say that would be a reason to continue doing it, not a reason to slow down doing it," Zickgraf said.

University Hospital experts see flu season on the horizon. They plan to offer flu vaccinations earlier. But they are breathing in the hope that they can see now.

University officials say it seems like common sense, but try to actively stay healthy this fall, take vitamins and exercise. They are hoping for a vaccine by the beginning of next year.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tractor-trailer flips on Interstate 20 in Aiken County

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
Rescue crews responded early Thursday to a report of a flipped tractor trailer with a person trapped inside on Interstate 20 in Aiken County.

News

Richmond County educators to bridge digital divide with 5-year plan

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Among the lessons COVID has taught us, Richmond County School System says, is that it’s highlighted the technology gap within the community.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

Augusta hospitals team up to stop the spread

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Vandals targeting Aiken Electric junction boxes with gunfire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Aiken Electric had been experiencing outages in Cedar Creek and The Paddocks subdivisions due to gunfire hitting their junction boxes.

News

We have been experiencing technical difficulties

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WRDW News Staff
We apologize for the technical difficulties we are experiencing. We are working to get the issues fixed and will continue streaming our scheduled newscasts on our website!

News

AU, UGA not using SAT/ACT scores in fall admissions

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Aiken County parents talk back to school

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Missing 72-year-old reported seen near Bobby Jones Expressway

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Jack Witt was last spotted on Aug. 6, 2020 at around 8 a.m. on his purple mountain bike on Edgar Street and was reported missing earlier this month.

News

Officials identify body found inside burned-out Augusta home

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A 50-year-old man found dead inside of a burned-out home on Monday has been identified.