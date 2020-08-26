Columbia County schools to get visit by congressman today

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Congressman Rick Allen is visiting our area today.

He will be in Columbia County to tour two schools starting at 9:30 a.m.

Allen will then attend a luncheon with the Columbia County Board of Education.

The district will share presentations on its plans for the start of the school year, traditional and remote learning, and sanitation initiatives.

