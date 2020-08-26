Advertisement

CDC updates guidelines to say people exposed to coronavirus may not need to be tested

Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines on coronavirus testing.

The agency now says people exposed to the virus may not need to be tested.

The CDC no longer recommends testing for most people without symptoms, even if they’ve been in close contact with someone known to have the virus.

According to the previous guidelines, viral testing was appropriate for people with recent or suspected exposure, even if they were asymptomatic.

The CDC changed the recommendations on its website Monday.

The agency says people without COVID-19 symptoms who haven’t been in close contact with someone with a known infection also do not need a test.

The CDC did not explain the change, and many doctors were puzzled by it.

A spokesperson at the Department of Health and Human Services denied the change would affect contact tracing efforts.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Some Orangeburg County students unable to begin new school year because of no internet

Updated: moments ago
|
By WIS News 10 Staff
Classes started virtually this week for Orangeburg County students in Pre-K through eighth grade, but at least one family in that district has not been able to begin the new school year due to not having internet access.

National

Laura now a major hurricane

Updated: moments ago
|
People are bracing for the worst along the eastern Gulf Coast as Hurricane Laura hits category 3 strength.

National

2 people shot to death during protest over Kenosha shooting

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were killed and another was wounded as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, authorities said.

National

Hurricane Laura strengthens to Category 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Laura is forecast to rapidly power up into a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane, even stronger than previously expected, as it churns toward Texas and Louisiana, swirling wind and water over much of the Gulf of Mexico.

Latest News

News

Kids will need masks for school, Aiken County parents are told

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Byerly
School leaders in Aiken County are sending a message to parents: Masks will be required and parents have to be the first line of defense.

National Politics

RNC Day 3: GOP makes case for Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
|

News

Job cuts ahead for both major airlines that fly to Augusta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Both major airlines that serve Augusta Regional Airport are cutting loose thousands of employees.

News

Local coroners face consequences from Georgia autopsy lab’s closure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
An autopsy lab shutting down 100 miles away from the river region could have a big impact on our coroners.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 lockdowns blocked flu in some places but fall looms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Winter is ending in the Southern Hemisphere and country after country -- South Africa, Australia, Argentina -- had a surprise: Their steps against COVID-19 also apparently blocked the flu.

News

Motorcyclist suffers severe injuries in Augusta collision

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
One person was taken to a hospital with severe injuries after a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Augusta.