Businesses offer up WiFi for Edgefield County students virtually learning

EDGEFIELD CO., SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - “When we started pushing out lessons online, we quickly found that a lot of kids did not have connectivity.”

Edgefield County schools are still trying to work through all the issues that come with being rural in a pandemic.

“We put access points into every parking lot and all of our facilities so that people can drive up and have access to the internet if they have a district-issued device,” Kevin O’Gorman, Edgefield Schools Superintendent, said.

The district is also setting up 500 hotspots, but they admit those spots don't work in areas with bad service.

“It’s tough. Personally, I live about three miles from the district, and sometimes I have a good cell signal and sometimes I don’t. I have a hotspot, sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t,” O’Gorman said.

That's where local businesses are coming in to help.

With help from the Chamber of Commerce, the district made a list of businesses giving students permission to use their Wi-Fi -- for free.

“I thought wow, I wonder how many businesses have Wi-Fi that would be willing to open them up,” O’Gorman said.

Herlong Ford is one of those businesses.

“So, I think it’s, you know, wonderful that we can just help out a little bit, and they can come and do whatever they need to do. Especially with as pricey it can be to get internet, especially in a rural area,” Ted Baker, inventory manager at Herlong Ford, said.

The district says the partnership is meant to help students who live too far from their school and would save time going to a business nearby.

And for the district, it's all about helping parents keep their kids learning.

“It makes me feel good because it’s showing that they’re trying to take initiative to even with what’s going on through the bad, they’re trying to make things work and make things easier for us parents,” Kristen McCall, an Edgefield County mom, said.

It’s a smart solution, with a little help from a few local businesses.

Below is a list at the partnering businesses that allow students to use Wi-Fi:

