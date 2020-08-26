AU drops college entry exam requirements for a year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University and other schools in the University System of Georgia will drop college entry exam requirements for the spring, summer and fall 2021 semesters.

Officials made the decision after some students couldn’t take the SAT and ACT exams in spring and summer because of multiple test cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although students can apply for spring, summer and fall 2021 admission without submitting ACT or SAT scores, they’ll need to meet all other requirements. They’ll also need to meet adjusted minimum grade-point average eligibility thresholds.

Students who have SAT/ACT scores may still submit them, the system said in making the announcement Tuesday.

Heather Henley of AU Media Relations confirmed Wednesday that the change affects the university. In addition to AU, the system includes Swainsboro-based East Georgia State College.

The change is an extension of earlier decision waiving requirements for the summer and fall 2020 semesters. The university system authorized that change in March.

To learn more about enrolling at AU, visit https://www.augusta.edu/admissions/apply.php.

