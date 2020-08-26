Advertisement

As shortage cuts its cache of coins, local business sees change

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you've been out buying groceries or food, you've probably noticed many places asking for exact change.

Since commerce is suffering from the pandemic, it's causing a coin shortage across the country.

One local laundromat is even recycling its coins to make it through.

"We have never seen anything like this," said Ethan Andrews, who owns Lucy's Laundry with his wife.

Although he loves money that folds, it’s the money that jingles that has kept his business intact for nine years.

"I actually got a call from our local banker who was asking me if we had quarters we could give the bank," he said.

MORE | Local businesses use creativity to stay afloat during pandemic

He says after giving a couple thousand dollars worth of quarters to help out, "We started running short, so I actually had to go back to the bank and get some of those back."

He didn't realize how much the quarter shortage would impact his business.

He says the business has Apple Pay and credit card options, but that doesn't benefit people who don't have a card.

It takes $2.75 — 11 quarters — to wash one load, which has some people digging deep in their piggy banks.

"Anybody who has been out knows that any store you go into, they want exact change or they want you to help them out with change. They will buy your money," Andrews said.

Experts say the coin shortage has been caused by an overall decline in commerce, especially cash transactions at brick-and-mortar businesses where coins typically enter the economy. The safety precautions of the pandemic still have many people working from home and shopping online, using electronic transactions to pay for goods.

With quarters, nickels and dimes not going around as freely as they usually do, Andrews ' business had to make some adjustments.

"We had to recycle the quarters more often, so where as typically we would do it once a week, we had to do it two or three times a week to keep up with the shortage," Andrews said.

It’s a shortage he hopes will continue to wash away over time.

A look at local coronavirus trends

You can follow these constantly updated statistics every day at https://www.wrdw.com/content/news/By-the-numbers-Latest-stats-on-coronavirus-in-the-CSRA-569481341.html:

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Local businesses use creativity to stay afloat during pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
The pandemic is hurting everyone’s health and a bit of their wallet. But when it comes to the economy, the small businesses are bearing most of the brunt.

Business

Virtual job fair this week will include SRS positions

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A U.S. Department of Energy virtual job fair will be held Wednesday to fill open positions at locations that include the Savannah River Site.

News

SEAL who killed bin Laden lands on no-fly list for not wearing mask

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
A former Navy SEAL who claims to have killed Osama bin Laden has been banned by Delta Air Lines after removing his face mask during a flight.

News

S.C. first-time jobless claims rise after hitting pandemic-era low

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT
|
By Steve Byerly
A week after seeing a pandemic-era low point, first-time unemployment claims showed an uptick last week in South Carolina.

Latest News

News

South Carolina prison system to hold drive-through job fair

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:58 AM EDT
|
By Staff
The South Carolina Department of Corrections will host a drive-through job fair next week.

Business

Eateries feel the heat as pandemic cancels more Augusta events

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
With the cancellation of two major events in our area, the pandemic’s effects are still continuing to take a toll on local restaurants.

News

Augusta veterans hospital holding virtual hiring event

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT
|
By Staff
The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is seeking registered nurses and licensed practical nurses during a virtual hiring event through Sunday.

News

Walmart extends operating hours at nearly all stores in CSRA

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Walmart is extending its store hours in most of its locations, with all but one of its stores in the CSRA now open until 10 p.m.

Business

S.C. jobless claims hit low for pandemic but stay far above normal

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT
|
By Patrick Phillips
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says the state reached a new milestone, with less than 6,000 first unemployment claims being filed last week.

News

A Masters without guests: What it means for all of us

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:56 AM EDT
|
By Staff
The Masters is the keystone of the local economy, so a patronless tournament will have impacts from the economy to health to schools.