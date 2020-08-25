Advertisement

Virtual job fair this week will include SRS positions

The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts<br />of Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties in South Carolina.
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON – A U.S. Department of Energy virtual job fair will be held Wednesday to fill open positions at locations that include the Savannah River Site. 

The event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include hiring officials from the department’s National Nuclear Security Administration and national laboratories, plants and sites.

In addition to the Savannah River Site, which has a local workforce of more than 11,000, the job fair will include the Kansas City National Security Campus, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Nevada National Security Site, Pantex Plant, Sandia National Laboratories and Y-12 National Security Complex.

Job candidates will be able to have one-on-one message chats with federal and contractor hiring managers and human resources professionals. Follow-up interviews may continue for several days.

Individuals are encouraged to register as soon as possible at this link.

