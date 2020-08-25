Suspect arrested in Thomson shooting death

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of a murder over the weekend in Thomson.

Marquavious Burley, of Thomson, is accused of shooting and killing Charod Hudson, 20, of Warrenton, according to the Thomson Police Department.

The fatal shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Gus Street near Bussey Avenue, police reported.

The victim was alive when police arrived, and he was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, according to police.

Police said McDuffie County deputies had responded earlier to reports of gunfire on Cherokee Street near Viola Avery Street. They didn’t know whether the fatal shooting was possibly related to that incident or another slaying in Warren County that Thomson police and McDuffie County deputies assisted with after there were reports of gunfire.

Authorities had asked the public to be on the lookout for Burley, who police said was seen leaving the area of the shooting on foot wearing a dark-colored shirt, possibly a hoodie.

Police said tips from the public led to the arrest of Burley, who was also wanted for probation violation.

He was taken into custody by Thomson detectives and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents at 6 p.m. Monday.

He’s been charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to police.

