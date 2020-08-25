Advertisement

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting outside Orangeburg County home

Antoine Mack
Antoine Mack(WRDW)
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man faces murder charges from a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning in Orangeburg County.

Antoine Mack, 39, is charged with murder.

Deputies say Mack and a woman were in a “recent” domestic dispute.

That woman lives at a home on River Rest Road just outside of North. She asked a friend to come over when she said Mack told her he was going to “show out” at her house in the middle of the night.

Around 2 a.m., the victim and woman were in a car outside her home when Mack confronted them, deputies said.

Witnesses told investigators that Mack grabbed a gun from the woman, stepped back and fired a single shot, hitting the victim.

MORE | Suspect arrested in Thomson shooting death

The woman said she covered her face when Mack pointed the weapon her way. After the gunshot, she said she opened her eyes and didn’t see anyone.

Deputies found a man lying on the ground behind the car when they arrived. He was dead.

Witnesses identified him as a 36-year-old Neeses man, but his name has not been released.

“There’s no argument or disagreement or possession on this earth worth taking someone’s life,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Unfortunately, this individual (Mack) has yet to learn that. Well, he will now.”

Mack is in jail and will appear in court later this week, deputies said. He could face a minimum of 30 years in prison if he’s found guilty of murder.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Georgia COVID-19 vaccine pioneer gets her second shot during test

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Blair Caldwell
Savannah TV news anchor Dawn Baker was the first person to get a shot in a COVID-19 vaccine trial, and now she's gotten a second one.

News

President visits Carolinas, announces more money for coronavirus food aid

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Jason Raven
President Donald Trump announced he’ll be investing an additional $1 billion for the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program.

News

Hunters asked to help keep deer disease out of South Carolina

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
As deer season opens up this year, South Carolina game officials are warning hunters: keep chronic wasting disease out of the state.

Regional

Many eager for South Carolina to relax nursing home rules

Updated: 52 minutes ago
South Carolina closed nursing homes to visitors in March to curb the spread of COVID-19 among the vulnerable population. That could change soon.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Georgia no longer worst state for coronavirus transmission

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Georgia dipped below Mississippi in recent days for the rate of coronavirus spread, according to a 14-day average kept by The Associated Press.

News

Bond decision delayed for ex-trooper accused in Screven County shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Jacob Thompson, who was arrested for the killing of a 60-year-old man in Screven County, had a bond hearing this afternoon before Judge Peed.

News

Suspect arrested in Thomson shooting death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Thomson police have arrested Marquavious Burley in the shooting death of Charod Hudson, 20, of Warrenton.

News

Deputy's car struck on I-20, door flies off

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Limo firms hope to catch clients before COVID-19 stalls business

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
The limo business is no stranger to those living the good life, but in a pandemic, even luxury loses its luster.

News

COVID-19 putting the limo business in park

Updated: 8 hours ago