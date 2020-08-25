Suspect arrested in deadly shooting outside Orangeburg County home

NORTH, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man faces murder charges from a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning in Orangeburg County.

Antoine Mack, 39, is charged with murder.

Deputies say Mack and a woman were in a “recent” domestic dispute.

That woman lives at a home on River Rest Road just outside of North. She asked a friend to come over when she said Mack told her he was going to “show out” at her house in the middle of the night.

Around 2 a.m., the victim and woman were in a car outside her home when Mack confronted them, deputies said.

Witnesses told investigators that Mack grabbed a gun from the woman, stepped back and fired a single shot, hitting the victim.

The woman said she covered her face when Mack pointed the weapon her way. After the gunshot, she said she opened her eyes and didn’t see anyone.

Deputies found a man lying on the ground behind the car when they arrived. He was dead.

Witnesses identified him as a 36-year-old Neeses man, but his name has not been released.

“There’s no argument or disagreement or possession on this earth worth taking someone’s life,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Unfortunately, this individual (Mack) has yet to learn that. Well, he will now.”

Mack is in jail and will appear in court later this week, deputies said. He could face a minimum of 30 years in prison if he’s found guilty of murder.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.