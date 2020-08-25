Advertisement

Street outside Staples Center to be renamed in honor of Kobe Bryant

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died along with seven others in a helicopter crash in January. He would have turned 42 on Sunday.
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died along with seven others in a helicopter crash in January. He would have turned 42 on Sunday.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - A nearly 3-mile long portion of Los Angeles’ Figueroa Street, which runs outside the Lakers’ home court at the Staples Center, will be renamed to honor Kobe Bryant.

Officials announced the name change to Kobe Bryant Boulevard on what Los Angeles and Orange County, California, have deemed “Kobe Bryant Day.”

August 24 was picked as the day to commemorate Bryant because 8 and 24 were the numbers he wore during his 20-year NBA career with the Lakers.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died along with seven others in a helicopter crash in January. The basketball legend would have turned 42 on Sunday.

For their Monday night game, the Lakers wore “Black Mamba” jerseys with a heart-shaped No. 2 patch to honor Bryant and Gianna. They beat the Portland Trail Blazers with a score of 135-115.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Fierce storm surge feared as Laura bears down on Gulf Coast

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Laura entered the warm and deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday, gathering strength on a path to hit the U.S. coastline early Thursday as a major hurricane that could unleash a surge of seawater higher than a basketball hoop and swamp entire towns.

News

Georgia COVID-19 vaccine pioneer gets her second shot during test

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Blair Caldwell
Savannah TV news anchor Dawn Baker was the first person to get a shot in a COVID-19 vaccine trial, and now she's gotten a second one.

National Politics

Trump convention blurs official business and politics

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Plenty of presidents have walked right up to the line separating official business from politics — or even stepped over it. President Donald Trump has blown past it with a bulldozer.

News

President visits Carolinas, announces more money for coronavirus food aid

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Jason Raven
President Donald Trump announced he’ll be investing an additional $1 billion for the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program.

News

Hunters asked to help keep deer disease out of South Carolina

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
As deer season opens up this year, South Carolina game officials are warning hunters: keep chronic wasting disease out of the state.

Latest News

News

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting outside Orangeburg County home

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Laurel Mallory
A Columbia man faces murder charges from a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning in Orangeburg County.

Regional

Many eager for South Carolina to relax nursing home rules

Updated: 52 minutes ago
South Carolina closed nursing homes to visitors in March to curb the spread of COVID-19 among the vulnerable population. That could change soon.

Coronavirus

Georgia no longer worst state for coronavirus transmission

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Georgia dipped below Mississippi in recent days for the rate of coronavirus spread, according to a 14-day average kept by The Associated Press.

National

Chrissy Teigen buys supplies for teacher wish lists

Updated: 1 hour ago
Teachers are sending their Amazon Wish Lists to Chrissy Teigen on Twitter.

National

Protests erupt after Black man shot by Wis. police in front of his children

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two officers have been placed on administrative leave.