Advertisement

Pumpkin spice, fall faves are back at Starbucks

Starbucks released all of its fall favorites earlier than ever this year.
Starbucks released all of its fall favorites earlier than ever this year.(Starbucks via CNN)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pumpkin-spiced lattes are back. If it seems a little too soon - you're right.

Starbucks released all of its fall favorites earlier than ever this year, to give people all the fall feels.

Besides the latte, the new menu options are a pumpkin cream cold brew or salted caramel mocha or frap.

Bakery items like pumpkin bread or scones and pumpkin cream cheese muffins are on the fall menu as well.

They are all available starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

FDA chief apologizes for overstating plasma effect on virus

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Responding to an outcry from medical experts, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Tuesday apologized for overstating the life-saving benefits of treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma.

National

McDonald’s launches new McNugget, McFlurry flavors

Updated: 37 minutes ago
It’s an attempt by McDonald’s to lure customers back during the pandemic.

National Politics

WHAT TO WATCH: Melania, Pompeo and Trump at GOP convention

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
First lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are the featured speakers Tuesday at the Republican National Convention.

National

Forecasters say severe impacts expected from Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago

Business

Virtual job fair this week will include SRS positions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A U.S. Department of Energy virtual job fair will be held Wednesday to fill open positions at locations that include the Savannah River Site.

Latest News

National

Miami officer’s wife dies trapped in back seat of hot patrol vehicle

Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities said a Miami police officer’s wife died after getting trapped in the backseat of his patrol vehicle for hours in the Florida heat.

National

Forecasters say severe impacts expected from Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jillian Angeline
Hurricane Laura is forecast to be a major hurricane before landfall.

National

Florida officer's wife dies trapped in his vehicle

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Authorities say a Miami Police officer's wife died after getting trapped in the backseat of his cruiser for hours in the Florida heat.

National Politics

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.

National Politics

Trump convention blurs official business and politics

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Plenty of presidents have walked right up to the line separating official business from politics — or even stepped over it. President Donald Trump has blown past it with a bulldozer.