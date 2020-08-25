President visits Carolinas, announces more money for coronavirus food aid

MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WIS) - President Donald Trump announced he’ll be investing an additional $1 billion for the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program.

The program was started in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to help struggling farmers and needy families. Originally $3 billion was set aside for the Farmers to Families program.

So far, 70 million boxes of food have been delivered to families in need according to the Trump administration.

After speaking at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, President Trump made the trip to western North Carolina.

He was joined by his daughter Ivanka Trump and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue for a tour of a facility that serves as a drop off location for the Farmers to Families program.

The President toured Flavors 1st Growers and Packers before speaking to a crowd, some of the farmers themselves.

According to President Trump, the staff at Flavors 1st Growers and Packers pack 7,000 boxes of food a day to be distributed to food banks and families in need.

“During this time of trial we see once again the strength of our nation lies in patriotic citizens,” The President went on to say, “Each time you deliver a food box to a family you show them that no one in this country is forgotten.”

In addition to touting the program, the President spent some time talking about what he wants to accomplish if re-elected in 2020.

He also mentioned he expects a coronavirus vaccine to be ready by the end of the year. He did not give any details on that.

President Trump boarded Air Force One at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Monday afternoon to cap off his visit to the Carolinas.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.