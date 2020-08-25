Advertisement

Plant Vogtle reports active cases increase by 14 in one week

Plant Vogtle
Plant Vogtle(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials have confirmed that there are currently 105 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 construction site.

The nuclear power plant has reported an increase of 14 cases since August 18.

A statement from Plant Vogtle officials:

“Site leadership will continue to closely monitor conditions using the data available and will draw on the expertise of health officials, including the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the medical professionals providing guidance specifically for our Vogtle 3&4 team.

The proactive measures we’ve implemented throughout this pandemic to limit the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of our workforce will continue and evolve based on any new information and guidelines.”

