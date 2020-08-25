N.C. teen survives COVID-19, heart attack, double pneumonia.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina teenager has been through trials and tribulations over the past four months, fighting COVID-19, a heart attack and pneumonia.

The survivor, 18-year-old Shanderick (Shammy) Dorsey, from Lexington, is around to share her story.

Dorsey was taken to the emergency department at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after coughing up large amounts of blood.

Dorsey and his mother, Yateria Thomas, soon learned that Shammy not only had COVID-19, but at the age of 18, had also experienced a heart attack and pneumonia due to the virus.

Shammy spent the next 95 days in both the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit and the Medical ICU (MICU) at Wake Forest Baptist, where his condition and prognosis slowly improved.

He was discharged on July 17.

“Never would I have imagined that my son would contract coronavirus. Never. I didn’t really even believe it at first,” Thomas said. “He did everything right, He had been quarantined for weeks due to his asthma. We later learned that I am the one who had brought the virus home from work and gave to him. I was asymptomatic; I had no symptoms at all and quit my job after learning where this came from.”

Thomas credits the staff from the MICU and the CVICU for her son still being alive.

She also credits her faith and the power of prayer for her son’s recovery – she would often ask the physicians and staff to pray over Dorsey.

“God placed the right care team in my baby’s world and he received the best care out there. They kept me informed every step of the way and if I could, I would give them the world, because they saved my world, my son,” Thomas said.

