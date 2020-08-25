Advertisement

N.C. teen survives COVID-19, heart attack, double pneumonia

N.C. teen survives COVID-19, heart attack, double pneumonia.
N.C. teen survives COVID-19, heart attack, double pneumonia.(Source: Wake Forest Baptist Hospital)
By WBTV Web staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina teenager has been through trials and tribulations over the past four months, fighting COVID-19, a heart attack and pneumonia.

The survivor, 18-year-old Shanderick (Shammy) Dorsey, from Lexington, is around to share her story.

Dorsey was taken to the emergency department at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after coughing up large amounts of blood.

Dorsey and his mother, Yateria Thomas, soon learned that Shammy not only had COVID-19, but at the age of 18, had also experienced a heart attack and pneumonia due to the virus.

Shammy spent the next 95 days in both the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit and the Medical ICU (MICU) at Wake Forest Baptist, where his condition and prognosis slowly improved.

He was discharged on July 17.

“Never would I have imagined that my son would contract coronavirus. Never. I didn’t really even believe it at first,” Thomas said. “He did everything right, He had been quarantined for weeks due to his asthma. We later learned that I am the one who had brought the virus home from work and gave to him. I was asymptomatic; I had no symptoms at all and quit my job after learning where this came from.”

Thomas credits the staff from the MICU and the CVICU for her son still being alive.

She also credits her faith and the power of prayer for her son’s recovery – she would often ask the physicians and staff to pray over Dorsey.

“God placed the right care team in my baby’s world and he received the best care out there. They kept me informed every step of the way and if I could, I would give them the world, because they saved my world, my son,” Thomas said.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Join the Aiken community for fall fun in Story Time in the Gardens

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Story Time in the Gardens, a reading program that promotes literacy in youth, begins its fall season at the beginning of September.

News

Study finds vaping and COVID-19 are a volatile mix

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
We've talked about the dangers of vaping for teens, but now researchers are finding the addicting trait has even more negative side effects.

News

Vaping makes teens more likely to get COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

MCG students picked for national COVID-19 study

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Richmond Co. answers back to school questions

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Suspect in Augusta code enforcement officer’s fatal shooting back in Ga.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Days after his arrest in Aiken County, a Richmond County man is back in the area on charges that he fatally shot an Augusta code enforcement agent.

News

If you can help find any of these people, deputies want to hear from you

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released photos of several people wanted in connection with crimes or being sought for questioning.

News

Old Augusta jail featured in ‘sneak peek’ of new Suicide Squad

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Months after wrapping production on the movie in Augusta, Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment have released new footage of the upcoming Suicide Squad movie.

News

Here’s what Aiken County schools’ mask proposal calls for

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A requirement for students to wear face masks on campus will go before the Aiken County Board of Education on Tuesday.