Mickelson shoots 61, takes lead in PGA Tour Champions debut

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (AP) — Phil Mickelson made five straight birdies on the back nine to shoot a 10-under 61 and take a one-shot lead in his debut on the PGA Tour Champions.

Mickelson missed the cut at The Northern Trust last week and was eliminated from the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs, so he decided to tee it up on the over-50 series for the first time.

David McKenzie was one shot back. Mickelson is hoping to use this event and the Safeway Open on the PGA Tour to tune up for next month’s U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

