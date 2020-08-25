Advertisement

Limo businesses hope to catch clients before COVID-19 puts them in park

By Celeste Springer
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Opulence, glamour, and luxury. The limo business is no stranger to those living the good life. But add in a pandemic, even the luxury business is seeing lackluster kind of times.

“One of my biggest clients, being honest about it... I’ve had him for the last four, almost five years, is actually Mark Wahlberg,” Vincent Rogers, owner of C&C Limousine, said. “He takes care of us very well.”

But this year, with the Masters closed to patrons, many of those big players won’t be coming to Augusta.

“And that’s tough. That’s tough,” Rogers explained.

“It’s happening all over the world. So, my loss, is other companies’ loss also. I’m not like I’m in this battle by myself,” he said.

It probably suffices to say 2020 has not been the most extravagant year for the limo business.

“And then you take no prom season, and you take no weddings, no graduations, then you... it’s a big loss,” Rogers said.

For him, in a typical Masters week, he sees about 100-200 clients. That’s about 50 percent of his yearly income, now lost. And it’s not just owners hurting. Employees too. Some of Rogers employees are also law enforcement officers.

“But it’s tough on those guys that work for me too, that’s in law enforcement because with everything being shut down, those guys depend on extra jobs,” he explained.

But his business isn't completely stuck in park.

"But now things are gradually starting to pick back up because things are opening back up, and so we're starting to do a lot more weddings, people started doing more gatherings and different functions."

And trying to do it all safely, so there’s hope for next year. A year with weddings not on hold, prom season in full swing, and some classic graduations.

