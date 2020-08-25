Kemp, GDOL announce Georgia’s lost wages assistance grant

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s grant application for the Lost Wages Assistance Program to extend enhanced federal unemployment benefits has been approved.

The grant funding, approved by the Federal Emergency Management Association, will allow Georgia to provide an additional $300 supplement to eligible individuals receiving benefits from Georgia’s state and federal unemployment insurance programs.

On August 8, President Trump approved up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This benefit is currently time-limited to an initial three-week period and not everyone who has filed an unemployment claim will be eligible.

The period of assistance is Aug. 1, 2020 to Dec. 27, 2020 or at the termination of the program, whichever is sooner.

Eligibility for the Lost Wages Assistance Program is based upon an individual’s weekly benefit determination – an amount calculated by a claimant’s reported wages. Individuals must have received a weekly benefit amount determination of at least $100 to be eligible for LWA. The person must also be unemployed or partially unemployed due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Individuals do not need to call or apply separately for this benefit.

Information on LWA and other Unemployment and Reemployment programs can be found on the agency’s webpage at www.gdol.ga.gov.

