Advertisement

Kemp, GDOL announce Georgia’s lost wages assistance grant

Georgia Department of Labor office in Augusta.
Georgia Department of Labor office in Augusta.(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s grant application for the Lost Wages Assistance Program to extend enhanced federal unemployment benefits has been approved.

The grant funding, approved by the Federal Emergency Management Association, will allow Georgia to provide an additional $300 supplement to eligible individuals receiving benefits from Georgia’s state and federal unemployment insurance programs.

On August 8, President Trump approved up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This benefit is currently time-limited to an initial three-week period and not everyone who has filed an unemployment claim will be eligible. 

The period of assistance is Aug. 1, 2020 to Dec. 27, 2020 or at the termination of the program, whichever is sooner. 

Eligibility for the Lost Wages Assistance Program is based upon an individual’s weekly benefit determination – an amount calculated by a claimant’s reported wages. Individuals must have received a weekly benefit amount determination of at least $100 to be eligible for LWA. The person must also be unemployed or partially unemployed due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic. 

Individuals do not need to call or apply separately for this benefit.

Information on LWA and other Unemployment and Reemployment programs can be found on the agency’s webpage at www.gdol.ga.gov.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Study finds vaping and COVID-19 are a volatile mix

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
We've talked about the dangers of vaping for teens, but now researchers are finding the addicting trait has even more negative side effects.

News

Vaping makes teens more likely to get COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

MCG students picked for national COVID-19 study

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Richmond Co. answers back to school questions

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Suspect in Augusta code enforcement officer’s fatal shooting back in Ga.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Days after his arrest in Aiken County, a Richmond County man is back in the area on charges that he fatally shot an Augusta code enforcement agent.

News

If you can help find any of these people, deputies want to hear from you

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released photos of several people wanted in connection with crimes or being sought for questioning.

News

Old Augusta jail featured in ‘sneak peek’ of new Suicide Squad

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Months after wrapping production on the movie in Augusta, Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment have released new footage of the upcoming Suicide Squad movie.

News

Here’s what Aiken County schools’ mask proposal calls for

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A requirement for students to wear face masks on campus will go before the Aiken County Board of Education on Tuesday.

News

Body found inside burned-out home in Augusta

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Augusta Fire/EMA officials say a body was found inside a burned out home on Alden Drive.