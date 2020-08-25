Advertisement

Join the Aiken community for fall fun in Story Time in the Gardens

Story Time in the Gardens in 2019. (Source: City of Aiken, South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism)
Story Time in the Gardens in 2019. (Source: City of Aiken, South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism)(City of Aiken, South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Story Time in the Gardens, a reading program that promotes literacy in youth, begins its fall season at the beginning of September.

The first reading will be on Tuesday, September 1 at 4:00 p.m., and will continue every Tuesday afternoon in September and October.

Story Time is free to attend and will be held on the grounds of Rye Patch, located at 100 Berrie Rd.

Snacks and drinks are welcome. Parents may want to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

A free book is given to each family in attendance at every reading session.

Families are encouraged to bring used books from home to help stock the Little Free Library in Hopelands Gardens. The Little Free Library, installed in April 2017, is a free book exchange that further encourages the mission of Story Time.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, in the case of inclement weather the reading will be cancelled for that week and resume the following week.

All attendees over the age of five must wear a mask during the event and practice social distancing.

This season the city of Aiken is excited to announce a special Train Themed Story Time. This will take place on September 22 at 4:00 p.m. and will be held at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum located at 406 Park Avenue SE.

For more information, those interested can call 803-643-2161.

