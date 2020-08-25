Advertisement

Hunters asked to help keep deer disease out of South Carolina

(Gray tv)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - As deer season opens up this year, South Carolina game officials are warning hunters: keep chronic wasting disease out of the state.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters not to import certain carcass parts of white-tailed deer, mule deer, moose and elk harvested from places where confirmed cases of the contagious disease have occurred.

The fatal neurological disease afflicting members of the deer family has been found in 26 U.S. states - but not South Carolina. To keep it that way, game officials are maintaining restrictions to prevent certain deer parts from being imported from those states.

The Department of Natural Resources has tested more than 6,000 deer for the disease since 2002, with samples from all 46 counties.

MORE | Many eager for South Carolina to relax nursing home rules

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Georgia COVID-19 vaccine pioneer gets her second shot during test

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Blair Caldwell
Savannah TV news anchor Dawn Baker was the first person to get a shot in a COVID-19 vaccine trial, and now she's gotten a second one.

News

President visits Carolinas, announces more money for coronavirus food aid

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Jason Raven
President Donald Trump announced he’ll be investing an additional $1 billion for the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program.

News

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting outside Orangeburg County home

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Laurel Mallory
A Columbia man faces murder charges from a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning in Orangeburg County.

Regional

Many eager for South Carolina to relax nursing home rules

Updated: 52 minutes ago
South Carolina closed nursing homes to visitors in March to curb the spread of COVID-19 among the vulnerable population. That could change soon.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Georgia no longer worst state for coronavirus transmission

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Georgia dipped below Mississippi in recent days for the rate of coronavirus spread, according to a 14-day average kept by The Associated Press.

News

Bond decision delayed for ex-trooper accused in Screven County shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Jacob Thompson, who was arrested for the killing of a 60-year-old man in Screven County, had a bond hearing this afternoon before Judge Peed.

News

Suspect arrested in Thomson shooting death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Thomson police have arrested Marquavious Burley in the shooting death of Charod Hudson, 20, of Warrenton.

News

Deputy's car struck on I-20, door flies off

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Limo firms hope to catch clients before COVID-19 stalls business

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
The limo business is no stranger to those living the good life, but in a pandemic, even luxury loses its luster.

News

COVID-19 putting the limo business in park

Updated: 8 hours ago