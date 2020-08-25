Advertisement

Here’s where you can get a COVID-19 test this week in the CSRA

By Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are some upcoming opportunities to get tested for coronavirus in the CSRA.

South Carolina

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, here’s a look at what’s planned locally at mobile testing sites offered through agencies, according to the department:

  • Aug. 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional, Saluda Baptist Church, 112 W. Wheeler Circle, Saluda
  • Aug. 26, 8 a.m. To noon, sponsored by EMT, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell
  • Aug. 26, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional, Bettis Academy, 78 Nicholson Road, Trenton
  • Aug. 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by Medical University of South Carolina, Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road, Aiken

DHEC provides as much as this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Georgia

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Authorities identify man killed in Warrenton shooting

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot dead over the weekend in Warrenton.

News

Georgia COVID-19 vaccine pioneer gets her second shot during test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Blair Caldwell
Savannah TV news anchor Dawn Baker was the first person to get a shot in a COVID-19 vaccine trial, and now she's gotten a second one.

News

President visits Carolinas, announces more money for coronavirus food aid

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jason Raven
President Donald Trump announced he’ll be investing an additional $1 billion for the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program.

News

Hunters asked to help keep deer disease out of South Carolina

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
As deer season opens up this year, South Carolina game officials are warning hunters: keep chronic wasting disease out of the state.

Latest News

News

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting outside Orangeburg County home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Laurel Mallory
A Columbia man faces murder charges from a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning in Orangeburg County.

Regional

Many eager for South Carolina to relax nursing home rules

Updated: 2 hours ago
South Carolina closed nursing homes to visitors in March to curb the spread of COVID-19 among the vulnerable population. That could change soon.

Coronavirus

Georgia no longer worst state for coronavirus transmission

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Georgia dipped below Mississippi in recent days for the rate of coronavirus spread, according to a 14-day average kept by The Associated Press.

News

Bond decision delayed for ex-trooper accused in Screven County shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Jacob Thompson, who was arrested for the killing of a 60-year-old man in Screven County, had a bond hearing this afternoon before Judge Peed.

News

Suspect arrested in Thomson shooting death

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Thomson police have arrested Marquavious Burley in the shooting death of Charod Hudson, 20, of Warrenton.

News

Deputy's car struck on I-20, door flies off

Updated: 10 hours ago