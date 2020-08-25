Here’s where you can get a COVID-19 test this week in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are some upcoming opportunities to get tested for coronavirus in the CSRA.

South Carolina

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, here’s a look at what’s planned locally at mobile testing sites offered through agencies, according to the department:

Aug. 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional, Saluda Baptist Church, 112 W. Wheeler Circle, Saluda

Aug. 26, 8 a.m. To noon, sponsored by EMT, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

Aug. 26, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional, Bettis Academy, 78 Nicholson Road, Trenton

Aug. 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by Medical University of South Carolina, Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road, Aiken

DHEC provides as much as this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Georgia

Aug. 28, 7-9 a.m., Walmart parking lot, 3338 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta. You’ll need to make an appointment at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/Augusta_GA_127.html

