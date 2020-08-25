Health experts speak on recent whiplash COVID-19 trends

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re getting whiplash trying to wrap your head around the latest COVID data, you’re not alone. Some weeks we’re up, some weeks we’re down -- it can be hard to make sense of it all.

New data from the Department of Public Health shows that just a couple weeks ago, while statewide COVID rates were decreasing, most counties in the CSRA were moving in the other direction.

But, Dr. Philip Coule at Augusta University says that might not be a scary as it sounds.

According to Georgia DPH, the average number of weekly COVID cases statewide decreased 11 percent during the week of Aug. 11.

But zoom in to the CSRA, and you’ll see during that week, almost every county in the region increased.

“This disease does not affect all communities equally,” Coule said. “It has a lot to do with adherence to wearing masks and washing your hands and watching your distance.”

Coule says Augusta has historically lagged about a week behind other areas in the state. So while areas like Atlanta were coming down from a peak, we were just hitting it.

“We’re just lagging behind in terms of this infection wave coming to us, and now we’re coming down off of it in the expected time, just like other areas have,” Coule said.

Since this map came out, DP{H data shows a major decline in local COVID case rates.

Augusta University specifically says at their peak on July 26, 23 percent of the people tested there tested positive. On Monday, that number was down to 14 percent.

“If you look at the numbers over the past week, they are much more reassuring,” Coule said.

But experts tell us we shouldn’t get too comfortable.

“Now is not the time to loosen up or get complacent,” Coule said.

Because it only takes one slip up to hit a peak again.

Meanwhile, it is important to remember that while rates are on the decline, the actual numbers are much higher than they were in the springtime.

That’s why it’s still vital that we wash our hands, wear our masks, and social distance.

