Glascock County going full virtual learning --temporarily -- due to COVID-19

GLASCOCK COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After several students were potentially exposed and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, Glascock County Consolidated Schools says they’re going fully virtual until September.

The news came from the district’s Facebook page Tuesday morning.

The district says this fully virtual option will begin on Aug. 26 and will tentatively end on Sept. 14.

“This transition will allow existing COVID-19 quarantines to expire and allow time for the spread to slow. No students will attend face to face during this time. Parents who previously indicated the need for a device will be contacted with details on issuing devices,” the district said in a statement.

Officials say students will need to log in daily to complete assignments and that teachers will be available by phone or e-mail from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to help.

