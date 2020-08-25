Advertisement

Glascock County going full virtual learning --temporarily -- due to COVID-19

After several students were potentially exposed and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, Glascock County Consolidated Schools says they’re going fully virtual until September.
After several students were potentially exposed and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, Glascock County Consolidated Schools says they’re going fully virtual until September.(WSAZ)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASCOCK COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After several students were potentially exposed and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, Glascock County Consolidated Schools says they’re going fully virtual until September.

The news came from the district’s Facebook page Tuesday morning.

The district says this fully virtual option will begin on Aug. 26 and will tentatively end on Sept. 14.

“This transition will allow existing COVID-19 quarantines to expire and allow time for the spread to slow. No students will attend face to face during this time. Parents who previously indicated the need for a device will be contacted with details on issuing devices,” the district said in a statement.

Officials say students will need to log in daily to complete assignments and that teachers will be available by phone or e-mail from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to help.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 updates: 2-state stats, staying germ-free and more

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Here's a look at some of the latest coronavirus news of note to the two-state region.

News

Back to school: What Richmond County parents need to know

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Here's a look at the situation for the start of a school year that promises to be like none we've ever seen.

News

KFC pulls ‘finger lickin’ good’ slogan because of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WAVE 3 News Staff
During a worldwide virus-induced pandemic, proper hygiene is key. To follow along with that message, it appears some changes are happening for the commonwealth’s most famous food chain.

Business

Virtual job fair this week will include SRS positions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A U.S. Department of Energy virtual job fair will be held Wednesday to fill open positions at locations that include the Savannah River Site.

Latest News

News

Authorities identify man killed in Warrenton shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot dead over the weekend in Warrenton.

News

Here’s where you can get a COVID-19 test this week in the CSRA

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
There are several upcoming opportunities to get tested for coronavirus in the CSRA.

News

Georgia COVID-19 vaccine pioneer gets her second shot during test

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Blair Caldwell
Savannah TV news anchor Dawn Baker was the first person to get a shot in a COVID-19 vaccine trial, and now she's gotten a second one.

News

President visits Carolinas, announces more money for coronavirus food aid

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jason Raven
President Donald Trump announced he’ll be investing an additional $1 billion for the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program.

News

Hunters asked to help keep deer disease out of South Carolina

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
As deer season opens up this year, South Carolina game officials are warning hunters: keep chronic wasting disease out of the state.

News

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting outside Orangeburg County home

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Laurel Mallory
A Columbia man faces murder charges from a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning in Orangeburg County.